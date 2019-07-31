Locomotive Big Boy 4014 makes its way through Clinton

One of the world’s largest locomotives made its way through Clinton, Iowa Tuesday afternoon.

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 started its journey in West Chicago Monday. It will makes its way through Iowa and Nebraska with a final stop in Cheyenne, Wyo.

The train drew a large crowd filled with plenty of train fanatics.

“Well, it’s the only one of its kind that will actually run under its own power,” said Aiden Burris from Dubuque, Iowa. “They recently rebuilt it from the ground up. Any part they didn’t have they had to build so it’s a once in a lifetime experience for me to come see it.”

The steam locomotive weighs 605 tons.

“They said when the whistle blows and the steam goes, they said the ground shakes so you just don’t get that with a regular train,” said Wayne Marzolvh from Rock Island.

The crowd could feel the power of the massive piece of history.

“Some thing’s you need to see for yourself,” said Peter Muir from Iowa City. “A picture or video doesn’t do it justice.”