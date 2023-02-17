Lohman Companies has announced its purchase of E.H. Schroder Insurance Agency in Rock Island, according to a news release.

DeAnn Bell will join Lohman Companies from E.H. Schroder Insurance. Al Metz has now retired and Steve Schroder will retire at the end of March. E.H. Schroder’s office will close and combine with the Lohman Companies office in Moline, the release says.

“E.H. Schroder Insurance Agency has offered complete insurance services to customers in the Quad Cities area for over 100 years,” says E.H. Schroder President Steve Schroder. “It has been an honor serving the community, and it is an honor to go into retirement knowing that the fine agents and staff at Lohman Companies will honor our legacy and continue our work.”

“We’re a family company,” says Scott Lohman, who owns Lohman Companies along with Brett Lohman and Todd Lohman. “We have such huge respect for the work E.H. Schroder Insurance has done as a family-owned company. We wish Steve Schroder and Al Metz a happy retirement. We are honored to continue their work and are thrilled that DeAnn will bring her experience with her to Lohman Companies.”

Customers who have questions are welcome to call the Lohman Companies Moline office at 309-764-8331 or visit the office at 390115th Street D, Moline. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

About Lohman Companies

A family-owned business founded in 1953 in Geneseo, Lohman Companies specializes in Insurance strategies for individuals and business owners nationwide. With clients in more than 20 states, Lohman Companies has grown to a staff of more than 30 professionals at two office locations, one in Moline and one in Geneseo.