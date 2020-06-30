Social distancing not only tough for people, but also for Lonely pets at the Animal Aid Humane Society in Moline

Social distancing can be lonely, not just for people, but also for pets.

Because of the pandemic many animal shelters have closed their doors to the publix.

The Animal Aid Humane Society in Moline was one of those.

“We try to get the right pet to the right person,” says Vickie Sanders, President of the Animal Aid Humane Society.

Lately it’s been tougher to do that.

“We’ve been through flood, fire, theft, and now a pandemic,” says Sanders. “We really need for this to end so we can be open again. We’re going to have new hours, and new days, and we’re here 365 days a year.”

With only volunteers allowed inside the building the pets there have been lacking human interaction.

“You know we could only do so much when we have to clean and feed, and they love for somebody to come in and sit and brush them,” says Sanders.

So while they have found some ways to help get the pets the attention they need by putting some of them at Petco to get adopted, they say they are still finding ways to make sure they all find forever homes.

“Hopefully August 1st, we’ll be opening, hopefully maybe by appointment.”

Sanders says just like many have turned to pets for comfort during the pandemic, pets are looking for the same in people.

“It helps get them homes so they are more loving when they get more attention. They need it,” says Sanders.

While the doors aren’t open just yet, they are always looking for more volunteers, and donations.

For more information you can contact the shelter at (309) 797 6500.