Long term care facilities in Rock Island County are seeing a surge in coronavirus cases.

It’s a trend that’s been a problem for nursing homes across the county.

This week 10 residents have tested positive with the virus at Heartland Health Care in Moline.

Last week 21 cases were linked to an outbreak at St. Anthony’s Care Center in Rock Island.

“This is not a surprising situation, it’s an fortunate one, but it’s not surprising,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer, with the Rock Island County Health Department.

Health officials say the cases coming from the nursing homes aren’t typically from the patients who live there. They say the staff coming in, and out the building could be responsible for bringing back the virus.

Hill says, “Most times people who work at nursing homes are younger, and I think they need to understand the actions they take in their off hours could impact the people they care for.”

Last week the county reported one of the highest COVID counts in months.

Hewell Colvin says his sister was one of those cases.

“It brings a lot of concerns one in particular is her age group. She’s going to be 79 this month,” says Colvin.

He says the staff at the center have been open, and honest with him.

“I believe they are doing the best they can under these terrible circumstances,” he says.

Colvin says he speaks with his sister on the phone at least 3 times a week.

He says that communication is critical to help ease those concerns.