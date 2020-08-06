Long-term narcotics investigation leads to arrest in Sterling

On Thursday, the Black Hawk Area Task Force along with the Sterling Police Department concluded a long-term narcotics distribution investigation in the Sterling/Rock Falls area.

29-year-old Andre Peat was arrested in the 600 block of Locust St., Sterling. Peat’s last known residence was in Mount Carroll. The Illinois State Police SWAT team and the Illinois State Police Air Operations Unit assisted in the arrest.

Peat is charged with three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Possession with the intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. At the time of arrest Peat was in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun.

Peat is currently on parole in Illinois for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Felon in Possession of Firearm. Peat is also currently out ion bond after being charged in Carroll County for the offense of Aggravated Fleeing and Alluding.