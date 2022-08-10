A draft of an environmental impact statement about Canadian Pacific Railway’s acquisition of Kansas City Southern Railway was delivered to the United States Environmental Protection Agency last week.

Among the data included is one of significance for Quad Citizens: The railroad crossing with the longest increase in average delay will be at Ripley Street in downtown Davenport.

While the average increase in delay due to the increased rail traffic will be 0.7 seconds per vehicle for the 277 grade crossings with an average annual daily traffic of 2,500 or more vehicles per day, the delays at Ripley are expected to increase by 7.3 seconds per vehicle, “the greatest average increase in delay for any grade crossing,” according to the report.

The Draft EIS analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the proposed acquisition, including impacts related to expected increases in rail traffic “ranging from eight to approximately 14.4 additional trains per day, on average,” on CP and KCS lines between Chicago and Laredo, Texas.

