A bike race that has been cycling through the Quad Cities for more than five decades is returning to the Village of East Davenport after a two-year break.

People all across the area will be putting their pedals to the metal during the 55th Kwik Star Criterium set for Monday, May 30.

An announcement for the Memorial Day event was made Saturday by the Quad Cities Bicycle Club.

What originally began as the Moline Criterium in 1965, the race has evolved over the years, eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975.

Since then, it has joined with other area races to form the Iowa Memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.

Village of East Davenport Business Association’s president Kim Wessel says she’s looking forward to the return of this year’s event.

“We are thrilled to have the Kwik Star Criterium racing through our streets once again,” said Wessel. “Bike racing and Memorial Day are a Village tradition.”

Teresa Clark, a spokesperson for Kwik Star, says she’s elated the convenience store company is a title sponsor of the race for yet another year.

“We are excited to once again be the title sponsor of the Kwik Star Criterium,” said Clark. “We want to thank all the fans, participants and the Quad Cities Bicycle Club for inviting us back to such a great event.”

Race director Tom Schuler is happy to bring the race back to the community.

“I can’t wait for race day, and I know that the racers and fans are even more excited than I am,” said Schuler.

For more information about this event and others, visit the Quad Cities Bicycle Club website and Facebook page.