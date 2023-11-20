Longtime City of Davenport Corporation Counsel Tom Warner will retire effective Jan. 2, 2023, according to a news release.

Warner began working for the City of Davenport in 1995 as a part-time attorney. He also was a certified public accountant who previously had worked as a general business and tax lawyer in the private sector.

Tom Warner (City of Davenport)

In April 2007, Warner assumed the job of corporation counsel on an interim basis. The next year, he was appointed to the position permanently.

During his tenure with the city, Warner was involved in providing guidance and advice on a countless number of projects and initiatives. Warner also successfully argued a case involving the Davenport Police Department before the 8th Circuit U. S. Court of Appeals and other cases before the Iowa Supreme Court and the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Over the years, Warner wrote or helped draft many state laws related to cities that governors of of both major political parties signed. In 2002, he worked with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office to develop real-estate contract sales disclosures to assist buyers in understanding the true terms of the transaction as a consumer-protection measure.

In 2004, Warner drafted an Iowa Code and several other related state code provisions that allowed cities to obtain ownership of abandoned and nuisance properties through court action and other avenues.

In 2015, Warner drafted legislation and started a push for the state to increase immunity for cities related to recreational activities generally, and in particular sledding, that resulted in legislation that provided the protection.

In 2017 Warner was involved in drafting legislation requiring people to be held for certain crimes involving a gun to be seen by a magistrate or judge before being released or having a bond amount set.

In 2022, Warner drafted a law that became part of the Iowa Code that strengthened a city’s ability to deal with alcohol establishments that have become public safety nuisances through court action.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity that the City of Davenport gave me to try to make a difference, and I am equally grateful for the outstanding coworkers, team members, involved citizens, external partners, and elected officials I have worked with over the years as well as the support form my family and friends,” Warner said in the release.