A longtime eyesore in downtown Rock Island will be demolished soon.

The former Klass buildings (at 1900 1st Ave. and 111 19th St.) have been vacant for nearly two decades. The Rock Island City Council approved their demolition at the meeting last Monday, Nov. 27.

The city has worked with successive owners to try and redevelop the buildings over the years, but unfortunately nothing has worked out, Miles Brainard, Rock Island community and economic development director, said Friday.

The vacant buildings at 19th Street and 1st Ave., Rock Island, have been deteriorating empty for nearly 20 years (photos by Jonathan Turner).

“Both buildings are seriously deteriorated and structurally compromised. The larger building on the north side caught fire a few years ago resulting in a roof collapse,” he said. “Subsequent water infiltration has escalated the failure of the masonry walls, which are beginning to slough off and bulge at the base.

“The smaller building on the southern side is worse and collapsing in on itself,” Brainard said. “Together, the two buildings pose a risk to public safety necessitating city action. Earlier this summer, the building official had the site fenced off to keep people out of the buildings. Around that same time, negotiations began with the present property owner and their mortgage lender.”

Those negotiations resulted in the settlement agreement that the City Council approved Monday night, Brainard said. In summary, the lender has agreed to release their mortgages on the two buildings and the property owner has agreed to convey them to the city.

The property owner in return is able to walk away from the buildings but still needs to negotiate payment of their remaining debts with the lender, he said.

The former warehouse building on the corner dates from 1895.

Now that the properties have been conveyed to the city, the building official is able to proceed expediently with demolition of the two buildings thus eliminating the risk to public safety, Brainard said.

“The resulting site, cleared of buildings, will be held for future development. This arrangement, though not ideal, is the best option available saving the city both time and money in the long term.”

The north building (which dates from 1895) is a large warehouse historically used for storage. The south building is a smaller, triangular retail-oriented building. A former railroad right-of-way exists between the two buildings as well.

In 2020, a new owner acquired the two buildings. BJL Development LLC purchased the properties with the hope of redeveloping them, according to the City Council memo. The city engaged BJL and for nearly two years attempted to find a way to finance such an undertaking. Unfortunately, a path forward was not found.

In the meantime, the city building official became increasingly concerned about the danger to the public posed by the buildings, the council memo says. As redevelopment became less likely, enforcement actions began first in MUNICES and then in Circuit Court. By June 2023, the city erected fencing around the buildings to keep the site secured.

The building at 1900 1st Ave., Rock Island, was defaced by graffiti in early 2022.

In subsequent months, the city met with BJL and the mortgage holder, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, to discuss a resolution. Eventually, the different parties were able to negotiate a settlement agreement.

The city plans to eliminate a threat to public safety, minimize costs, and secure an attractive downtown site.

The other parties have already executed the settlement agreement. Once approved by the City Council and executed by the city manager, the building official will proceed quickly to secure a contractor to demolish the buildings as soon as possible (no date has been set yet).

A contract for that will be presented for approval at the next council meeting. Funds from the Locks TIF district will be used to undertake the demolition and subsequent site clearance — estimated to be between $150,000 and $175,000.