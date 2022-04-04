Linda Barnes, a longtime resident of Rock Island, is set to receive the Community Caring Conference Leadership Award at the annual Community Caring Conference on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

She has served as the city of Rock Island’s Finance Director and Treasurer since December 2021. Barnes began her career with the city of Rock Island in February 2001 and considers herself a career public servant, according to a Monday release from the city.

Barnes holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of Illinois in Springfield and is also a graduate of St. Ambrose University, where she earned a Bachelor’s in Elected Studies with majors in Accounting and Business Management.

She has served the QC community for many decades through various organizations.

Barnes was a member of Neighborhood Partners & Knowledge; a volunteer for the Center for Economic Progress Tax Preparation; secretary of the Rock Island-Milan High School Parent Teacher Student Association; served on the United Way Strategic Investment Panel and the Rock Island High School District Equity Committee, the release said.

She currently serves as the president of Greenbush Neighbors and is treasurer for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

Additionally, in 2021, the Rock Island NAACP Branch selected Barnes as the Woman of the Month, who exemplifies leadership in the Rock Island community. This selection was published in the Illinois NAACP July 2021 newsletter.

“I admire her hard work, exceptional leadership skills, and commitment to making our community a better place,” Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said in the release.