Longtime quilt-maker will display works at Bishop Hill Creative Commons

During the month of May, Marilyn Nelson will have on display a retrospective exhibition of quilts she has created during her long career as a quilt-maker.

The exhibit, featuring about 30 quilts, is at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, IL. She has a variety of quilts and quilted items for sale as well.

Nelson began quilting at a young age and, now in her 80s, still continues to this day. For 35 years she owned and operated a quilt shop in the location of what is now the Bishop Hill Creative Commons art cooperative, a building she and her husband, Wilbur, built.

While Nelson retired from running the quilt shop full time in 2018, she has maintained a booth at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons and is still actively involved with various quilting groups.

The Bishop Hill Creative Commons is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.

To learn more about Bishop Hill Creative Commons, visit bishophillcommons.com.