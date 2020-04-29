Longtime Rock Island business wins gold medal in World-Wide Mustard Competition

A local business that has been around since 1889 is putting itself on the map with a popular condiment.

Boetje Foods Inc., known for its gourmet Dutch-style mustard, recently won first place and received a gold medal in the 2020 World-Wide Mustard Competition.

This is the third time the Rock Island-based business has taken home any sort of award by entering in the competition, and the second time they’ve placed first in it.

“We are very excited to announce that Boetje’s Mustard has once again received a gold medal in the annual World-Wide Mustard Competition!” the company announced in a blog post on their website Monday afternoon.

The World-Wide Mustard Competition — which is hosted annually by the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin — awards a gold, silver and bronze medal to the top three mustards in each category. A Grand Champion award goes to the best of the gold medals.

This year’s competition featured 17 categories, one of which was the Deli/Brown category.

According to the official entry form, “This mustard is usually tightly-grained or coarse and is the crowning touch to a corned beef sandwich. Horseradish, garlic or other ingredients may be present, but the mustard should be what any typical delicatessen would use for its traditional deli sandwiches. Judges will taste these mustards with deli meat.”

After dominating this category, Boetje’s says they’re thril led.