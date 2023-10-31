After more than two decades with the City of Rock Island, Finance Director Linda Barnes has retried. Her last day was Friday, a news release says.

Barnes began her career with the city in February 2001 as a fiscal technician. She was promoted to junior accountant, accountant and accounting supervisor. She was appointed interim finance director in 2020 and named finance director in 2021.

Linda Barnes (City of Rock Island)

Barnes has been part of and led a finance team that has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 40 consecutive years for the city’s annual comprehensive financial report. The award is issued by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada.

Barnes is a longtime resident of Rock Island and has actively served in the community in various capacities. She currently serves as treasurer for the Rock Island County NAACP and is a member of Quad Cities Illinois Chapter of The Links, Inc.

“Linda has successfully guided the city through financial challenges and times of surplus. Under her leadership, the city has consistently passed balanced budgets and kept property taxes steady,” City Manager Todd Thompson said. “We are grateful for her many years of loyal service and she will be greatly missed.”

An interim finance director will be named soon while the city searches for Barnes’ permanent replacement.

“I have enjoyed my 35-year career in local government that started with Scott County, Iowa in 1988,” Barnes said. “I am especially grateful for the opportunity to serve the community of Rock Island where I have resided for over three decades. What I will miss the most is overseeing the annual audit process that required a lot of planning, adherence to stringent deadlines and teamwork.

“Although I am retiring from local government, I am looking forward to a new journey that will allow me to continue to serve my community,” she said.