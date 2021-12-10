Longtime Rock Island resident named new finance director

A longtime Rock Island resident who served as the City’s interim finance director, overseeing the department of nine employees since November 2020, has been named as the new finance director.

Linda Barnes began her career with the City of Rock Island in February 2001 — serving as a fiscal technician, junior accountant, accountant and accounting supervisor.

Prior to working for the City, Barnes served as the office manager and senior clerk for the Scott County Community Services Department in Davenport.

Barnes holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Illinois in Springfield and is also a graduate of St. Ambrose University, where she earned a bachelor’s in elected studies with majors in accounting and business management.

As interim finance director, Barnes oversaw the City’s 2022 budget, submitted documentation and received federal American Rescue Plan Act funding and selected financial institutions for investment of funds.

Barnes also managed a $15 million bond sale, which resulted in maintaining an “A+” rating with a stable outlook with S&P Global, and has served as city treasurer for the Fire and Police Pension Board of Trustees and the Martin Luther King Community Center Board of Directors.

She is affiliated with the Government Finance Officers Association, Illinois Government Finance Officers Association and the Illinois Public Pension Fund Association.

City manager Randy Tweet says Barnes is a valuable asset to Rock Island’s growth.

“Linda has a proven track record of strong financial leadership, and I am confident she will be very valuable in moving the City of Rock Island forward,” said Tweet.