Longview Park bench promotes resources for suicide prevention

Rock Island Park and Recreation staff have unveiled a bench in Longview Park to promote resources for suicide prevention.

Josh’s Benches for Awareness, a non-profit group dedicated to raising awareness of mental health issues and promoting resources for suicide prevention, donated the bench.

The bright-yellow bench installed in upper Longview Park includes a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and message: “There is help available.”

The bench was placed in memory of Josh Nadelbach. His mother, Cindy, formed a non-profit organization to help ensure no one else would go through such a loss. The group works alongside organizations nationwide to help people with internal struggles get the help they need and to leave a legacy of helping others feel better.

The goal is to have a bench in all 50 states.

“Health and wellness are core values of Rock Island Parks and Recreation and parks are often a place people visit to feel better or to escape daily stress,” said Director John Gripp. “This bench will help serve as a place to rest or talk with someone while getting valuable resource information.”

To watch the Parks and Recreation bench unveiling, go to YouTube.

For more information about Josh’s Benches for Awareness, visit www.joshsbenches.com.