Looking for a 90’s Christmas movie to watch? Check out most-googled in IA, IL and beyond.

OK, Quad Cities – it’s a family movie night, and you’re in the mood for a good Christmas movie from the 90’s. Drawing a blank on what to pick and looking for ideas? Well, look no further.

The team at CenturyLinkQuote wanted to take a look at which of these nostalgic holiday films are being searched for the most in each state leading into the yuletide season, so they compiled a list of the 60 most popular ‘90s Christmas movies based on data gathered from PopSugar, Bustle, Ranker and ScreenRant. They then found each show’s search volume in Semrush and plugged the 13 most-searched shows into Google Trends to see which show was googled most by each state in the past 12 months.

Favorite 90’s Christmas Movies (CenturyLinkQuote)

But what’s the most popular around here? Illinois residents showed a certain fondness of the wild antics of Kevin McCallister as he defends his home against baddies Harry and Marv and googled the 90’s holiday classic Home Alone the most. On the other side of the Mississippi River, folks in Iowa favored the journey Scott Calvin must make as he takes over the job of the Big Man in Red and searched for the Santa Clause the most.

According to the report, here are the top five movies in the study:

Home Alone is the most popular ’90s Christmas classic nationwide, with 14 states googling it most, including Illinois, the state where the film takes place. Home Alone is also the highest grossing film on our list, earning $476 million worldwide, and has won 11 awards including “Favorite Movie” at the 1991 Kids’ Choice Awards. This year the storyline will be introduced to a younger generation with the reboot Home Sweet Home Alone, available exclusively on Disney+.

Although Jingle All the Way has the lowest Metacritic score on our list at 34, it is the most searched movie in nine states. For fans hoping to watch Jingle All the Way this holiday season, Disney+ recently added the movie to its library.

The Santa Clause topped the search results in seven states. The film, which has become a Christmas staple for fans, has won two awards including Favorite Comedy Motion Picture at the 1995 People’s Choice Awards.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is the most searched in six states. The animated children’s film has the highest IMDB and Metacritic scores of any film on our list. Good news for fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas—a sequel to the movie, Long Live the Pumpkin Queen, will debut in July of 2022 as a young adult novel.

Dumb and Dumber tops the list in four states, rounding out our top five. Released in December of 1994, Dumb and Dumber developed a cult following in the years after its release. In 2000, the movie was voted the fifth greatest comedy film of all by the readers of Total Film magazine.

Did your favorite holiday film make the list?