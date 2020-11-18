Looking for a good job? Hy-Vee is hiring

Hy-Vee is looking to fill multiple positions in stores across it’s eight-state region and distribution centers located in Iowa.

There are over 10,000 jobs available, including over 600 in the Quad Cities area, and vary from temporary to permanent, part-time to full-time, as online personal shoppers and cashiers to food service clerks, stockers and more.

The number of positions available in some of the larger markets are:

Cedar Rapids: 190

Des Moines: 1,500

Iowa City: 350

Kansas City: 445

Lincoln: 600

Madison: 150 Minneapolis: 1,035

Omaha/Council Bluffs: 1,075

Quad Cities: 670

Sioux City: 130

Sioux Falls: 525

Waterloo/Cedar Falls: 65

Hy-Vee says they offer great benefits, including competitive wages, flexible scheduling, bonus system, and friendly work environment. Additional benefits include life insurance, medical and dental care, prescription drug coverage, and short-term disability, and a 401(k) match.

All employees receive a 10 percent discount on groceries, and retail employees get additional holiday pay and bonuses

Those interested can visit this website to view the positions available in the various areas.