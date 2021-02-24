Looking for help with your mental health? Here’s a list of local resources.

Bethany for Children and Families 1830-6 th Ave. Moline; 309-797-7700 Counseling for children and families; Private pay only. www.bethany-qc.org

Center for Family Solutions (formerly Catholic Charities) 4703-44th Street, Rock Island; 309-788-9581 Counseling for children and families; Medical Card, some private insurance, sliding fee scale for private pay accepted. www.cyfsolutions.org

Center for Alcohol and Drug Services (CADS) Locations in Bettendorf, Davenport, East Moline and Rock Island; 563-326-4116 Services for children and adults; Medical Card, some private insurance, sliding fee scale for private pay accepted. www.cads-ia.com

Child Abuse Council 400-16th Street, Rock Island; 309-786-1466 Counseling for children ages 0-5 years old and must qualify; services are at no cost. www.childabuseqc.org Child and Family Psychology Center 3919-16th Street, Moline; 309-797-6979 Counseling for children and adults; some private insurance accepted and sliding fee scale for private pay.

Comprehensive Psychological Services 1302-7 th Street, Moline; 309-762-3931 Counseling for children and adults; some private insurance accepted and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.compsychserv.net Family Counseling & Psychology Center Locations in Bettendorf, Rock Island, and Aledo; 563-355-1611 Counseling for children, adults and families; some private insurance accepted and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.qcfamilycounseling.com

Community Health Care – https://www.chcqca.org/; (563) 336-3000) Locations Davenport, Clinton, Moline, East Moline, Muscatine, Edgerton, Rock Island.

Family Resources, Inc. Locations in Davenport, Moline and Rock Island; 563-326-6431 Services for children, adults and families; Medical Card, some private insurance and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.famres.org

Life Connections Peer Recovery Services – Location 24/7 Peer Respite Support Line, Call: (516)-688-7484; 909 6th Avenue De Witt, IA 52742 https://www.lifeconnectionsrecovery.org/

Lutheran Social Services Locations in Davenport and Rock Island; 309-786-6400 Counseling for children and adults; Iowa Medical Card, some private insurance and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.lsiowa.org

Marriage and Family Counseling Services 1800-3 rd Ave., Rock Island; 309-786-4491 Counseling for couples and families; some private insurance accepted and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.mfcqc.org

Psychology Associates Locations in Davenport and Bettendorf; 563-355-2577 Counseling for children and adults; Iowa Medical Card, some private insurance and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.genesishealth.com

Psychology Health Group 2102-E. 38th Street, Davenport; 563-359-4049 Counseling for children, adults, couples, and families; some private insurance accepted and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.phgqc.com

Psychological Services 4324-7 th Street, Moline; 309-757-9000 Counseling for children and adults; some private insurance accepted and sliding fee scale for private pay. Robert Young Center for Community Mental Health Locations in Rock Island and Moline; 309-779-2800; 24 Hour Crisis Intervention 309-779-2999 Services for children, adults and families; Medical Card, some private insurance and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.trinityqc.com

School Health LINK Locations in Rock Island and Silvis; 309-732-0958 Services for children to age 21 (if enrolled in high school); Medical card and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.rockislandcounty.org

Southpark Psychology Locations in Moline and Silvis; 309-797-2900 Counseling for adults only; some private insurance and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.southparkpsychology.com

Transitions Mental Health Rehabilitation 805-19th Street, Rock Island; 309-793-4993 Services for children and adults; Medical Card, some private insurance and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.transrehab.org

Vera French Community Mental Health Center Locations in Bettendorf and Davenport; 563-383-1900 Services for children, adults and families; Medical Card, some private insurance and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.verafrenchmhc.org Youth Service Bureau 4709-44th Street, Rock Island; 309-793-3460 Services for children to age 21; some private insurance and sliding fee scale for private pay. www.ysbri.com

Resource Numbers: Suicide Hotline 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (1-800-799-7233) Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (1-800-656-4673) National Runaway Switchboard 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929)