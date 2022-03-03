One of the Quad Cities’ favorite pizza places is teaming up with a local distillery to raise funds and awareness for Ukrainian refugees in a unique campaign, “Vodka for Ukraine.”

LoPiez Pizza of Davenport and Mississippi River Distilling Company of LeClaire are showcasing local vodka and raising funds for the International Rescue Committee this weekend.

When Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds banned Russian vodka from distribution in the state of Iowa this week, people took notice.

“I started seeing people pouring vodka down the drain all over social media,” LoPiez General Manager Broc Nelson said in a Thursday release, noting that seemed strange. “I thought that seemed like a really empty gesture.”

Nelson had the idea of trying to divert some of that energy towards relief. “If people feel passionate about something, it would be nice to see action that might be impactful in some way,” he said.

“We can’t take credit for the idea.” said Mississippi River Distilling Company owner Ryan Burchett. “That was all the gang at LoPiez. But once we heard about it, we thought it was a great idea, so we jumped on board.”

MRDC makes River Pilot Vodka at its distillery, 303 North Cody Road, downtown LeClaire.

LoPiez will be donating $1 from every River Pilot Vodka drink sold at their downtown Davenport location from now until Sunday. MRDC is matching that donation. In addition, the distillery will run a similar promotion all weekend at their Cocktail House in LeClaire — $1 from every vodka drink and $3 from every bottle of River Pilot Vodka sold will go to Rescue.org as well.

“I think bigger than just raising some money, we’re raising awareness.” said Burchett. “We all feel powerless to make a difference in this tragedy on the other side of the world.

“But there are organizations out there we can get behind here and abroad that can help,” he said. “Maybe this sparks an idea or makes an immigrant or refugee here in the Quad Cities feel a little more welcomed or seen.”

With that in mind, Burchett says the distillery will also be donating to World Relief Quad Cities, which helps welcome and resettle refugees here in the QC area.

LoPiez Pizza is located in downtown Davenport at 429 E. 3rd St. MRDC is at 303 North Cody Road in downtown LeClaire. Both businesses will be running the promotion through Sunday.