Lopiez prepares to reopen dining room

Many restaurants are preparing to open up their dining area’s to 100% capacity thanks to the announcement this morning from Iowa Governor Reynolds.

Lopiez in Davenport is one restaurant that elected to remain carry out only when restaurants were permitted to operate at 50% capacity. The reasoning behind that was that their dining area was small and could cause them to turn away customers. On Friday they will reopen their dining area and operate that at about 75% capacity.

General Manager, Brock Nelson says they are very excited to reopen for dine in and see more customers.

“I think it will be great to have people come in and enjoy their experience and we will continue to hashtag kill it every time so I think it will be an exciting move and we can keep opening up slowly as things need be.”

Lopiez will be maintaining social distancing and taking every safety precaution.