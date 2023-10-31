Los Lobos are making a stop on their 50th anniversary tour at the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Friday, May 3, at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online here (rhythmcitycasino.com) or at The Market at Rhythm City, 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport. There will be a presale on Thursday, November 2 at 10 a.m. and general ticket sales start on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m.

Los Lobos (Rhythm City Casino)

Over the past five decades, Los Lobos has created an unparalleled catalog. The band has played 100 gigs a year for 50 years, crisscrossing the country to bring millions of fans to their feet with hits like “Don’t Worry Baby”, “Viking” and “La Bamba”. They’ve recorded 17 studio albums, seven live LPs, three compilations, two EPs and two DVDs. They’ve made over 40 guest appearances on their friends’ recordings, while earning five Grammys, induction into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame, the ALMA Richie Valens Pioneer Award, NEA and Hispanic Heritage Foundation Honors, Congressional recognitions and numerous “Keys to the City” and “Los Lobos Day” celebrations.

The band spreads cultural diversity worldwide and still has its original founding members. Their liner notes simply say, “Los Lobos still are David Hidalgo, Louie Pérez, Jr., Cesar Rosas, Conrad Lozano, Steve Berlin.”

For more about Rhythm City Casino, including upcoming concerts, click here. For more information on Los Lobos, click here.