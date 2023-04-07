April 9 is Easter, and there’s plenty going on here in the QCA for to have fun with somebunny special!

Saturday, April 8

🐰 8:00 a.m. – Easter Egg Scramble 5K, Village of East Davenport

🐰 9:00 a.m. – Easter Egg Hunt at Blue Grass Branch Library, 121 S. Mississippi St. # 2, Blue Grass

🐰 10:00 a.m. – Quad City Community Easter Egg Hunt, Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island

🐰 10:00 a.m. – Egg Hunt, Freight House Farmers’ Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport

🐰 10:00 a.m. – Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt, Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf

🐰 11:00 a.m. – Ranch Riders Easter Egg Hunt, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport

Did we miss any family friendly Easter activities? Let us know here!