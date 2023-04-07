April 9 is Easter, and there’s plenty going on here in the QCA for to have fun with somebunny special!
Saturday, April 8
🐰 8:00 a.m. – Easter Egg Scramble 5K, Village of East Davenport
🐰 9:00 a.m. – Easter Egg Hunt at Blue Grass Branch Library, 121 S. Mississippi St. # 2, Blue Grass
🐰 10:00 a.m. – Quad City Community Easter Egg Hunt, Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island
🐰 10:00 a.m. – Egg Hunt, Freight House Farmers’ Market, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport
🐰 10:00 a.m. – Bettendorf Easter Egg Hunt, Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf
🐰 11:00 a.m. – Ranch Riders Easter Egg Hunt, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport
Did we miss any family friendly Easter activities? Let us know here!