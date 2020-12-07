Lots of holiday trash? Here’s what can and cannot be recycled

With the increase of waste during the holiday season, the Scott County Waste Commission wants to make sure you’re recycling right by knowing what can and cannot be recycled.

Holiday related items, along with everyday items, that can be recycled by Scott County residents through either the curbside or drop-off recycling programs include:

boxes

wrapping paper tubes

gift/shopping bags made of paper

tissue paper

greeting cards and envelopes

photo cards

aluminum pie plates

clean foil

cookie/popcorn tins

newspapers

advertisements

magazines and catalogs

plastic bottles and jugs

glass bottles and jars

aluminum and steel cans

Any item that contained food must be cleaned before recycling.

For curbside recycling, all items must fit in the recycling bin with the lid closed. Large items, like cardboard boxes, can be broken down to fit or can be recycled at any of the drop-off locations listed here.

If you have holiday lights that are not working, they can also be recycled through the e-waste program. They can be placed at the curb with other e-waste materials, such as computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras, and video game systems, on the bulky waste/recycling days.

E-waste items can also be dropped off free of charge for residents of Scott and Rock Island counties at the Electronics Recovery Center located at 5650 Carey Avenue in Davenport on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the first Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. to noon. It is also a secure location to drop-off electronics containing data.

Holiday related items that cannot be recycled include:

plastic bags and film

Styrofoam

wrapping paper

bows

ribbons

artificial Christmas trees

These items are considered contaminants to the recycling process and should not be placed in curbside or drop-off recycling containers.

For more information about holiday recycling, call (563) 386-9575 or visit this website.