It’s good to live in the Quad Cities if you play the Iowa Lottery.

Marchelle Kosgard of Bettendorf is the latest lucky resident to win a major jackpot this summer. Kosgaard won the fourth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Wild Card” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at ExpressLane, 3718 State Street in Bettendorf and claimed her prize September 9 at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Marchelle Kosgard (ialottery.com)

Wild Card is a $5 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.40. For more information about this game and find out how many prizes are still available, click here.