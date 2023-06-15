Feel lucky? It might be a good time to buy a Lotto ticket in Illinois tonight.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is up to $17.4 million, the largest jackpot this year and the second largest in almost five years. So far this year, nearly four million winning Lotto tickets have been sold, winning players over $15.6 million in total prizes.

Lotto is a game played only in Illinois game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be bought in-stores, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. For more information or to play, click here.