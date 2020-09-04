Loud Thunder opens new full-service RV campsite

Loud Thunder Forest Reserve opened a new campground site today with thirty-five fully-functioning spaces with water, electricity and sewer hookups.

“A lot of folks were looking for something to do over the weekend for Labor Day, and here they are, they’re coming out,” Loud Thunder head ranger Ben Mills said. “We have thirty spots reserved.”

Something that Mills says camping at the new Deer Haven campground can help get people through this difficult time.

“Being able to come out here and be one with nature puts them in a state of peace in this time where everything else is chaotic,” he said.

Frank and Toni Witcher say they are happy to get away, have family time, and get out on the water.

“Going kayaking on the lake and just enjoying the outdoors,” she said.

“And fry some fish up tonight,” he said.

Mills says they are dedicated to keeping the campers safe.

“We don’t encourage folks to have large crowds out here or to invite guests, we just want you to come out here with the people that you’re camping with and that would be your core group who is going to be with you during your stay with us,” Mills said.

Loud Thunder’s campsites will be open until the end of October.