A Louisa County man who has been missing since December 17 has been found dead in the Mississippi River.

On January 2, at about 9:45 a.m., a silver pickup truck was located on sonar south of the Toolesboro landing on the Mississippi River, near the mouth of the Iowa River near Wapello. After further examination of the vehicle, it was confirmed that the truck belonged to Michael Steven Bishop, Jr. Additional resources were requested and at about 8:15 p.m., the truck was removed from the river. At that time, it was confirmed that Bishop was found dead inside his vehicle. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

Michael Bishop (photo: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the entire community that pulled together to help the Bishop family find their missing loved one and especially the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wapello Fire and Rescue, Towboat Diving Services (Jeremy and Mike Honts), Muscatine Search and Rescue, Chaos Divers, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Corps of Engineers, Louisa County Emergency Management and multiple local companies and individuals who donated manhours and resources to assist in this search and rescue.