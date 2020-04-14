Louisa County in national spotlight for COVID-19 surge

Louisa County is the focus of a new Washington Post report highlighting smaller surges of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

The report uses a map to show the biggest week-over-week percentage outbreaks across the country. The Iowa county of around 11,000 people roughly an hour southwest of the Quad Cities led the nation in that stat on April 10 and 11.

The county, which reported its first confirmed case on April 2, has 79 cases today, according to the latest data available. Those numbers increased to six on April 5 and 20 by April 7. On April 9, Louisa had 41 cases, but by Saturday reported 70.

That surge showed up prominently in the Washington Post’s graphic: