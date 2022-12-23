A 48-year-old Louisa County, Iowa man remains missing.

Michael Bishop has been reported missing since Dec. 17; first responders and volunteers have been searching nonstop and technical/forensic investigations have taken place.

The investigation is ongoing and many first responders and volunteers have spent the last two days desperately searching nonstop, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Bishop is described as a white male, 5’9”, approximately 185 pounds, bald, with a reddish/gray beard and blue-green eyes. Any further information will be provided in a press release.

Anyone who has had recent contact with him is asked to call 319-523-4371 and ask to speak with Investigator Kari Conger.