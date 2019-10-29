Louisiana man arrested in death investigation of Iowa man

A Shreveport, Louisiana man was charged Monday following an investigation into the shooting death of a Burlington, Iowa man Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:52 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, the Burlington Police and Fire Departments responded to the 1200 block of Stowe Street for an unknown reason.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male within the residence.

The decedent has been identified as Tito Randall Kingsby, 36, of Burlington.

Moshun Dee Reed, 19, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with first degree murder, a Class A felony.

Reed was transported to the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

There is no bond pending a court appearance.

An autopsy will be performed on Kingsby by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner on Wednesday, October 30.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.

