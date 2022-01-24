Lovefest unites community through cultural differences

A Multicultural Lovefest took place over the weekend in Davenport.

The event gave a chance for people of different backgrounds to come together and talk to one another in an effort to learn more.

Students from Pakistan, Turkey, Switzerland, Israel and Nigeria shared their stories.

This event was put together by Kinna’s House of Love.

Luekinna Hodges, founder of the nonprofit, spoke with Local 4 News at the event on Sunday and says she feels that it’s important for people to learn about other people’s culture and beliefs.

“They explain their beliefs and traditions, and they’re different from ours,” said Hodges. “And I made that clear before we started … no matter what they believe in, that’s their world, and we need to respect that.”

Hy-Vee also provided free pizza for anyone who decided to come by.