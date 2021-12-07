Loverboy still “Working for the Weekend,” to rock Rhythm City on March 26

The rock band Loverboy will perform at Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino Event Center (7077 Elmore Ave.) on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at 8 p.m.

For over 40 years, Loverboy has been “Working for the Weekend” (and on weekends), delighting audiences around the world since forming in 1978, when vocalist Mike Reno was introduced to guitar hot shot Paul Dean – both veterans of several bands on the Canadian scene – at Calgary’s Refinery Night Club.

After being rejected by all the major U.S. record companies, Loverboy signed with Columbia Records Canada, entering the studio with producer Bruce Fairbairn and engineer Bob Rock to record their self-titled debut album, which went on to sell more than 700,000 records in Canada, according to a tour release. Columbia U.S. released the album in November 1980, which went on to sell more than 2 million albums in the States and four million worldwide.

Soon the band found themselves playing on mega tours with Journey, Bob Seger, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Kansas and Def Leppard, to name a few. They quickly became MTV darlings, being one of the first bands ever featured on the music channel, the bio says.

With their trademark red-leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling “Get Lucky,” and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s “Keep It Up” and 1985’s “Lovin’ Every Minute of It.”

Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem “Working for the Weekend,” such arena rock staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious”, “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”

1980s band Loverboy in concert.

Paul Dean said in a tour release that “Working for the Weekend” has a whole new meaning these days.

“You’re lucky if you can work for the weekend now,” he says. “We’re all fortunate to be doing that. My personal dream has always been to play guitar and entertain people. There’s no feeling like looking out in the audience and seeing them grinning ear to ear, everyone on the same wavelength. And once we start with the mega-hits, the place goes crazy. That’s why we do what we do and will continue.”

Tickets for the Rhythm City show are $35 to $60, plus taxes and additional fees, available HERE (fees are waived when tickets are purchased at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort). Tickets in the ADA section are for patrons with mobility disabilities and up to three companions. If companion seating is not available because the ADA section is sold out, Rhythm City Casino Resort will offer seats as close as possible to the accessible seat, if available, at the purchase price of the other section.

Hotel packages are available by calling 844-852-4FUN. Packages include a one night stay in a Deluxe King or Double Queen room, two tickets to the show and a $50 food credit. There are a limited number of hotel packages available.