Lucas Street in Muscatine will be closed to traffic from West Eighth to just past Main Street starting today, August 10th, and drivers can expect Logan Street to be closed from Lucas to Climer within the next couple of weeks as part of the West Hill Area Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project.

Repaving Climer Street from the 700 block to High Street is scheduled to begin August 10th with curb and gutter work on both sides of the street. The driving lanes are scheduled to be poured on August 12th. Once cured, access to Climer will be permitted with some lane restrictions as work on sidewalks and driveways is completed.

Project work will be moving east on Lucas Street from the West Eighth Street intersection starting August 10 as the sanitary sewer pipe is replaced from West Eighth up to the curve where Lucas becomes West Fourth Street. Progressive closures of Lucas Street will occur moving east, including the Main Street intersection.

There will be limited access available when Lucas is reduced to one lane where the underground work is being completed. A temporary driving surface will be provided behind the underground work once the contractor determines it is safe to do so. Driveways along the work area will be inaccessible while the sewer is being installed, but the contractor will attempt to restore driveway access as quickly as possible with a temporary driving surface.

Project work near Logan Street will move west out of the ravine through the alley that goes toward Logan Street later this week. Last winter, new sanitary sewer pipe was placed from High Street toward the intersection of the east/west and the north/south portions of those alleys.

Ravine work began yesterday and is expected to be into the alley intersection by this morning, at which point all access to the alley up to Logan will be closed. As soon as the sewer is run up to Logan Street, access to driveways in the alleys will be restored. Plans call for that portion of the alley to be paved but a rock surface will be placed as quickly as possible when the work in the alley is complete for access to the driveways.