Lucia Nights will be observed 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10 in Bishop Hill, Ill. According to a news release, the public is welcome for music, food and other festivities:

Friday, Dec. 9:

• Soup and Chili Supper at the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church will begin

at 4 p.m. until they run out. A free-will donation is appreciated to cover the cost of the

meal.

• Lighting of the Park Christmas tree at 6 p.m., with music provided by Jack Watson

• Peoria Cooperative Academy Madrigal Singers will be performing at the Fire Station

starting at 6 p.m.

• The VASA National Archives will have a closing reception for their exhibits, with

storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis sharing Swedish and Pioneer Christmas Stories from 6 to 8

p.m.

• Hammer and Pick will be playing a variety of music at the Steeple Building, starting at 6

p.m.

• Colony Church is having Lucia and Tomte Selfie stations.

• At the Bishop Hill Fire Station, the Peoria Folkulele will perform at 6 p.m., Jack Watson

Quartet will perform at 7 p.m., and Barry Cloyd will perform at 8 p.m.

• Line of Sight Studios in the Dairy Building will be doing $50 Walk-In Family Mini Photo

Session Specials.

Lucia girls (contributed photo)

Saturday, Dec. 10:

• Bishop Hill Creative Commons hosting cookie book author Bonnie Tawse for a book

signing and cookie swap from 2 to 4 p.m.

• Soup and Chili Supper at the Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church will begin

at 4:00 p.m. until they run out. A free-will donation is appreciated to cover the cost of the

meal.

• Peoria Cooperative Academy Madrigal Singers will be performing at the Fire Station

starting at 6 p.m.

• The VASA National Archives will have a closing reception for their exhibits, with

storyteller Brian “Fox” Ellis sharing Swedish and Pioneer Christmas Stories from 6 to 8

p.m.

• Hammer and Pick will be playing a variety of music at the Steeple Building, starting at 6

p.m.

• Colony Church is having Lucia and Tomte Selfie stations.

• At the Bishop Hill Fire Station, the Peoria Folkulele will perform at 6 p.m., Jack Watson

Quartet will perform at 7 p.m., and Barry Cloyd will perform at 8 p.m.

• Line of Sight Studios in the Dairy Building will be doing $50 Walk-In Family Mini Photo

Session Specials.

• Entwined and the Krans Kafe are hosting horse drawn carriage rides. A carriage ride cost

$5 per person. Children under the age of 1 are free.

• At 7 p.m., there will be an Old Fashioned Barn Dance at the Colony School. The Sangamo

Stemwinders will perform. All dances will be taught and called by Gail Hintze and Jim

Hicks. Admission is $5 per person, and beginners are welcome. No partner is necessary.

Lucia girl (contributed photo)

Sponsors for the event include the Bishop Hill Arts Council, Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Bishop Hill State Historic Site, Old Settlers’ Association, VASA National Archives, Bishop Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Creative Commons and numerous local businesses and volunteers. The event is partly funded by the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.