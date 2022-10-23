Did you buy a lottery ticket in Buffalo in the past few days? If so, check those numbers!

Somebody who bought a ticket at the Express Lane Gas & Food Mart in Buffalo won $25,000 a year for life in the October 22nd drawing of the Lucky for Life game. The ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in Saturday’s Lucky for Life drawing to win the game’s second prize, which is $25,000 a year for life.

(ialottery.com)

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Lucky for Life drawing were: 1-10-32-37-41 and Lucky Ball 8. Express Lane Gas & Food Mart will receive a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Lucky for Life is a $2 game with drawings each night. The game’s top two prize levels are described as “lasting as long as you do,” meaning that they actually are for life. The minimum guaranteed payout for those two prize levels is 20 years and there is a lump-sum option. Players choose five numbers from a pool of 48 for the white balls and one out of 18 numbers for the Lucky Ball. Players win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life by matching all six numbers selected in one of its drawings. The second prize for matching the first five numbers but missing the Lucky Ball is $25,000 a year for life.

If the owner of the Buffalo ticket has questions before coming forward to claim the prize, call the lottery at (515) 725-7900 or email wmaster@ialottery.com. Players in Lucky for Life have up to 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes won in Iowa.

For more information about the Iowa Lottery, click here.