Lucky Quad Citian could get paid $1K to binge-watch Betty White in honor of her 100th bitthday!

If you’re one of the many Quad Citians who think Betty White is the greatest thing since the Festival of the Dancing Sturgeons in St. Olaf, this just may be the perfect job for you!

According to Wikipedia, Betty White has worked longer in that medium than anyone else in the television industry, earning her a Guinness World Record in 2018. The folks at Choice Mutual want to pay one lucky fan $1,000 to watch 10 hours of Betty White’s best work. With a television career spanning over eight decades, there’s a lot of great programming that could make the list.

FILE – Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010. White will turn 100 on Jan. 17. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

The perfect candidate probably already binges White’s classic material, but now they could actually get paid to do it! One lucky national entrant will have 24 hours to watch 10 hours of pre-selected Betty White film and TV appearances, documenting the experience on social media as they watch so friends and family can celebrate, too. The lucky chosen applicant will receive $1,000, plus a DVD player and curated selection of Betty White DVDs to complete the job! Applicants must be 18 years or older and a US resident.

To enter, click here. Form must be filled out and submitted by November 22 at 5 p.m. PST