Lucky’s Beauty Bus opens in Davenport

Four years of hard work is paying off for a new business owner in Davenport. Stephanie McDevitt and her 11 year old daughter Melody just opened up a beauty salon called Lucky’s Beauty Bus. It is located in the parking lot of The Institution Of Therapeutic Massage and Wellness on Wilkes Avenue.

At Lucky’s you can get your nails, hair, and makeup done. They also offer photography and wedding planning, but the road to getting the business open was not easy.

“A few years ago I was in a pretty bad car accident so I lost my car, my job, and we ended up losing our house so we ended up moving into my dad’s.” Said McDevitt. “I ended up finding this bus on Facebook market place which was in my budget.”

Thus Lucky’s Beauty Bus was born. It is just an ordinary school bus on the outside, but on the inside is the salon where you can get your nails, hair, and makeup done. It took a lot of perseverance and determination to overcome the obstacles that they faced.

“There was a lot of trials and tribulations. The biggest thing was in the winter there was no heat, in the summer there was no air conditioning so it was super freezing cold and super scorching hot. There was a lot of blood sweat and tears literally.”

Fortunately those issues have been taken care of. McDevitt co-owns the business with her 11 year old daughter Melody.

“This is pretty much for her, for her future after I’m gone or just can’t work and she can take over.”

Melody is very excited for the beauty bus and can’t wait to get started.

“It’s going to be fun and I hope my mom and me enjoy doing it.”