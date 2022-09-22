Vibrant Arena at The MARK and Mercado on Fifth are hosting Luis Coronel in Concert with special guest Banda La Super Ranchera on Saturday, October 22. The concert will be held immediately following the Día de los Muertos Parade in Moline. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Born Luis Miguel Coronel Gamez in Tucson, Arizona, he has become one of the most successful entertainers in Latin music. He has released two albums, including “Con La Frente en Alto” and “Quiero Ser Tu Dueño,” featuring a collection of poetic compositions including the tender ballad “Tenerte” and the upbeat hit single, “Cuando La Miro.” Coronel became the youngest solo artist in 13 years to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums in the 21-year history of the chart, a feat made possible with “Quiero Ser Tu Dueño,” which has already been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America and is approaching platinum status.

Coronel has become one of the most revered recording artists of this generation. His sound is rooted in regional Mexican music and his fashion style echoes the classic vibe of the Rat Pack days of the ‘60s. He navigates two cultures, dominates a bilingual and bicultural way of life and is continually connecting to a diverse and fast-growing demographic with his young spirit, witty persona and a treasure trove of romantic songs that often leave concertgoers swooning for more.

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased at the Vibrant Arena Box Office and Ticketmaster starting September 23 at 10 a.m.