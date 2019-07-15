Luke Andrews case moves to the jury Tuesday

The jury in the Luke Andrews attempted murder trial will start deliberations Tuesday, July 16.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Monday.

They’ll present closing arguments Tuesday morning.

Andrews told the judge he decided not to take the stand during the short session Monday.

Andrews said, “Yes, your honor.”

Judge Greve asked, “And at this point, you have chosen not to testify in this case, correct?”

Andrews said, “Yes, your honor.”

The 13-year-old is facing three charges: assault with a dangerous weapon, a gun on school grounds and attempted murder.

Prosecutors said he brought a gun to North Scott Junior High School August 31, 2018, and tried to fire the weapon at a teacher.

The state told the jury, the safety on saved their life.

The focus of the trial Monday was the testimony of four Eldridge Police Officers during the about one hour the court was in session.

Two of those officers were previously on the stand last week.

Their testimony was about what happened after the incident including a search warrant of the Andrews family home.

One officer said they found six guns inside a locked firearms cabinet.

Arresting officer Sergeant Joesph Sisler gave additional testimony about his concerns last Aug. 31.

“I asked Luke is there was anybody else in the school that we needed to be looking for that was armed,” said Eldridge Police Sgt. Joseph Sisler.

Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton asked. “What did Luke respond?”

Sgt. Sisler said, “He stated he didn’t think so.”

Sgt. Sisler also testified about the arrest, stating Andrews parents were called to the police station and there when Andrews was brought in.

Before the interview, Sgt. Sisler said the teen’s parents spoke with Andrews before the formal police interview.

“I asked him why he did what he did,” said Sgt. Sisler.

Walton said, “What as Luke’s respond?”

“He stated that he didn’t know,” said Sgt. Sisler.

Two school staff members also testified last week when they asked Andrews about the motive, they said the teen told them he “wanted to end it all” and “his home life was bad.”

Another of the witnesses is the firearms instructor for the Eldridge Police Department.

He told the jury he examined the gun Andrews is said to have brought to school and the only way it would have made a sound is if the safety was off.

Officer Robert Haxton said, “You would hear a click if the magazine was inserted but no round chambered into the weapon, and the safety was disengaged allowing the hammer to strike or allow the hammer to fall within the striker fire mechanism, you would hear a click with no round chambered.”

During testimony last week, a teacher and students said they remembered the gun making a clicking noise but not fire.

The safety of the gun being on is what the state said saved teacher Dawn Spring’s life.

The defense did seek an acquittal for the two most serious charges: attempted murder and assault.

The defense argued the state didn’t meet its burden, but the judge denied the motion.

The trial resumes Tuesday at 9 a.m.