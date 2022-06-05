The League of United Latin American Citizens council 5258 is helping victims and survivors of Uvalde’s school shooting.



LULAC 5285 Vice President Sergio Mendoza said a teacher from Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas reached out to their council and are in need of school supplies to begin summer school .



Council members got together and started collecting school supplies.



“We came up with the idea to collect school supplies donations at Mercado on Fifth it went really well we got a lot of Facebook shares, a lot of likes and we raised up to today $400 to send with our council member,” said Mendoza.



One of the council members will be dropping off the donations this week in Uvalde.



“She’s traveling to Eagle Pass Texas and would stop in Uvalde on the way there and she asked for gift cards and any school supplies we can get donating,” said Mendoza.



The national league is also raising money to help victims.