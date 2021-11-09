LULAC and NAACP partnered to support underprivileged communities get access to COVID-19 vaccines amid changing IA/IL COVID laws

Legal battles have continued over the Biden Administration’s plan to require COVID vaccines in larger private businesses, including in Iowa and Illinois. The rule would require employees in businesses with more than 100 workers to either be vaccinated or get weekly COVID testing. A federal court blocked putting that rule in place after several states, including Iowa, sued.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds have signed COVID-related laws recently. Pritzker signed a law that clarifies Illinois’ Health Care Right of Conscience Act. He said it was intended to allow medical professionals to refuse to participate in healthcare services that go against their personal beliefs. The law is being changed to better allow workplace measures intended to stop the spread of deadly communicable diseases like COVID-19. In October, Reynolds signed a law to broaden ways to become exempt from COVID vaccinations. It allows waivers based on a statement that receiving the vaccine would injure the health or well-being of the person. It protects unemployment benefits for people fired for not receiving a vaccination.

A local branch of the League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, has partnered with the NAACP and the Scott County Health Department to help underprivileged communities get access to COVID-19 vaccines. Michael Reyes from the Davenport LULAC council and Michael Guster from Davenport’s NAACP stopped by Local 4 to talk about the event.

You can find out more about LULAC and the vaccine clinic by heading over to our website at our OurQuadCities.com.