LULAC Council 5280 raised money for scholarships through a beer tasting

A local organization raised money for scholarships through a beer tasting.



LULAC Council 5280 in Moline offered guests a taste of two unique beers from Midwest Ale Works, they then voted for their favorite one.



People also got to enjoy food from Jennie’s Boxcar in East Moline.



This is the first fundraiser LULAC Moline has hosted since the pandemic.



Their goal is to raise $24,000 for scholarships.



“Please still come to Midwest Ale Works and Jennie’s Boxcar our fundraising scholarship will go up until October 31st.” said Bridget Westbrook, LULAC Council 5280 Vice President.



LULAC council 5280 is also working on two other fundraisers to raise money for scholarships.