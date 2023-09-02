LULAC Council #5285 will host the 14th annual Mexican Independence Day Parade and Fiesta on Sunday, Sept. 17, a news release says.

The 14th annual Mexican Independence day Parade and Fiesta will once again bring the community together and celebrate Hispanic Heritage month.

With a parade, fiesta, food vendors, live music and raffles, the goal of the event is to raise money for college scholarships for local Quad Cities students.

The parade will begin at noon, starting on 3rd Street and 15th Avenue, ending on 10th Street and 15th Avenue in East Moline. Festivities will be from 2-9 p.m. and take place at Runners Park, 742 15th Ave., East Moline.

Admission is free. Donations can be made at the LULAC tent for the LULAC Scholarship fund.

Entertainment will include El Mariachi de Glenview, Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico, DJ Guerrero, Grupo Estilo Versatil and Grupo Innstinto.

Parade entry forms are here. Fiesta volunteers can sign up here.

For additional information contact Graciela Macias, LULAC vice president and fiesta committee chair, at lulacmoline5285@gmail.com