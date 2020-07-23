LULAC Moline will host a beer tasting fundraiser to raise money for scholarships

An organization in Moline has teamed up with local businesses to raise money for scholarships.



Moline’s chapter of LULAC is having a beer tasting fundraiser next month.



People who show up get to taste two unique beers and vote for their favorite, there will also be food.



All of the proceeds will go to the LULAC scholarship program.



“I know that some people are fearful and don’t want to social gather with us but with the social distancing protocols we’re going to have in place that night you know come out have a good time with us it’s all for a good cause.” said Armando Ochoa, LULAC 5285 member.



The beer tasting will be at Midwest Ale Works in East Moline on August 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.