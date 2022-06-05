The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) of Iowa Council 10 in the Quad Cities announces the 2022 Fiesta Queen Contest, opening the annual competition to area Hispanic candidates.

The crowning of the Fiesta Queen will take place during LULAC Fiesta Night at the Putnam Museum on Saturday, September 10 from 6–10 p.m. This event commemorates the Mexican Declaration of Independence from Spain in 1810 and kicks off LULAC’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The contest is open to any Hispanic female between the ages of 15 and 21 in the Quad Cities. Anyone wishing to be a contestant can download an application here or contact Michelle Arguello at 563-579-3113 or via email at arguellofam@hotmail.com for an application or more information. Funds raised from the contest go directly to the LULAC scholarship program.