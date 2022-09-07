The LumberKings announced Tusday that their popular “Curbside Concessions” will be held every Wednesday in September (September 7th, 14th, 21st and 28th). The event will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each day.

Fans can order their favorite ballpark food items – including the “Garbage Pail” – and have their order delivered to their vehicle. Fans can also order and come into NelsonCorp Field either of those days and enjoy their meal in the Picnic Garden area.

Only phone orders will be accepted. Call the LumberKings main office at 563-242-0727 for more information or to order a meal.