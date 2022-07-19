NORMAL, Ill.- On Monday night the Clinton LumberKings lost to the Normal CornBelters at the Corn Crib 8-7.

Clinton’s offense got the game started. In the top half of the first inning, Runs batted in (RBIs) from Adam Weed (University of Illinois Chicago), Matt Scherrman (UW-Oshkosh) and Kyle Lehmann (USC-Upstate) all contributed to an early 3-0 LumberKings’ lead.

After Normal responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first, Clinton extended their lead in the third. Kyle Lehmann once again delivered with an RBI sacrifice fly making it 4-2.

In the bottom half of the third the CornBelters tied the game up. Connor Olson (Illinois State) collected his second RBI single and Will Henson (Lindenwood University) delivered with an RBI single of his own to make it 4-4. The game remained tied at four until the sixth.

In the bottom half Will Henson singled in another run for the CornBelters, giving Normal a 5-4 advantage. In the eighth the LumberKings responded. Clinton tallied three runs in the inning. Luke Ira (South Dakota St) doubled in a run to tie the ball game. Later in the frame Clinton took the lead. An error by Jackson Chatterton (Bradley University) allowed Ira and Matt Scherrman to score.

After eight innings the LumberKings held a 7-5 lead. In the bottom of the ninth the CornBelters answered. Normal plated three runs. Connor Olson delivered another RBI single, his third of the game. After Normal loaded the bases, Dominic DiLello (Illinois Wesleyan) was hit by a pitch, tying the game. Finally the CornBelters walked it off on a Jackson Blemler (Parkland College) hit by pitch with the bases still loaded.

Normal won the game 8-7 and continues to hold first place in the Great River Division.

Adam Weed had a great night for Clinton. The outfielder went 4-5 at the plate with an RBI. Clinton’s Rayth Petersen (University of Illinois Chicago) suffered the loss and Normal’s Bode Gebbink (Westminster College) collected the win.

Clinton’s next game is Tuesday night in Burlington, Iowa against the Bees. First pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.