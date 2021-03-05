LumberKings seek host families for 2021 Prospect League season

|The Clinton LumberKings seek host families for LumberKings members for the 2021 Prospect League season.
The LumberKings open the season May 27 at NelsonCorp Field versus the Burlington Bees, with game time 6:30 p.m.
Every summer, elite college baseball players come to Clinton to play for the LumberKings to better their skills and to showcase their talent.
Host families house and provide their player with support throughout the summer. Each player becomes a member of their host family during their time in the area.
Having a player become part of a local family helps players find a sense of normalcy in an unfamiliar city and its surroundings.
Host families receive complimentary tickets to the home games. and are invited to special events.
Families or individuals interested in housing a player or staff member and becoming part of the Host Family Program may apply by contacting Angie Gabel (angie_dc2002@yahoo.com) or Ted Tornow (tedtornow@lumberkings.com) or by calling 563-242-0727.