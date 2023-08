Luminaria Day is Saturday. Get ready for the Relay for Life by designing one outside several local Hy-Vee stores.

Here are the 6 Hy-Vee stores where Relay for Life teams will be stationed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m on August 12.

Davenport:

1823 East Kimberly Rd [Northgate Mall]

East 53rd St and Utica Ridge Road

2351 West Locust Street

Illinois:

Silvis

Moline on Avenue of the Cities

Milan

you can also dedicate a Luminaria here.