‘Lunch & Learn’ job-search workshops begin

The Moline Foundation and the Moline Public Library will offer job-search workshops in a Lunch & Learn series.

Because so many people are on unemployment or under-employed, the set of six workshops is designed to help with finding a new job.

Workshops will be limited to 15 people to ensure questions can be answered during the 30-minute session and 15-minute question-and-answer period. Each session stands on its own, so participants can attend as many or as few sessions as they like.

Hosted by Susan Zelnio, workforce development program director of the Moline Foundation. She has an extensive background in human resources, hiring and career coaching.

Registration is required for the free sessions held via Zoom. There are no residency requirements.

To sign up, visit https://molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/virtual-career-coaching-susan-zelnio-moline-foundation-workforce-development-program-4

Sept. 30: Resume Basics: Learn what you need to include on a resume, why have a resume when you have to fill out an application, and why your cover letter is important, too.

Oct. 7: Acing an Interview: Do you have the opportunity to talk on the phone, do a virtual or an in-person interview? Here’s what to do to have the best chance of getting the job or getting a second interview.

Oct. 14: Online Applications: Applications can be lengthy and time-consuming. What to consider before applying for that job and how to prepare to get applications done in a way that matters.

Oct. 21: Connections Matter–Career Networking: Turn to friends, family and acquaintances to help your job search by asking who they know. Here’s how to ask for the help and who to thank.

Oct. 28: Problem Areas for Job Searchers: You might have been laid-off or fired and ended up with a hole in your resume. Here’s how to represent it on your resume, application or during the interview.

Nov. 4: Social Media Considerations for Job Seekers: Many employers will take a peek at your social-media accounts before considering you as a candidate, so here’s what you need to ponder before starting the hiring process